'Apni Sonu toh No 1 hai’! Nidhi Bhanushali’s sexy look in deep neckline top goes viral

Nidhi Bhanushali went for kohl in her eyes, a nose ring, a splash of pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks for the glitz.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 10:57 PM IST

Famed for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide's sizzling and sexy look on Instagram has set the internet on fire. She posted her sizzling boho chic style on the photo-sharing app, and we're completely enthralled. She flaunts her deadlocks and great facial cuts in a sheer purple deep neckline top paired with a gorgeous head adornment in the photo.

 

She went for kohl in her eyes, a nose ring, a splash of pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks for the glitz. She finished off her ensemble with a set of earrings and some killer expressions.

 

Take a look-

Fans went crazy, leaving heart-shaped emojis and beautiful comments. "You are looking so beautiful," one person said, while another wrote, "Humari Sonu No 1 Hai."

Nidhi had previously shared pictures from Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja and her spouse Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. Priya, who portrays Rita reporter on the show, married Malav Rajda in 2011. Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu attended the couple's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events.

 

 

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali spent a long time on the longest-running show in India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Palak Sidhwani took her place and is now portraying Sonu Bhide

