Headlines

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother-in-law of Sudha Murty, donated over Rs 208 crore, trusted by Obama, he is…

Upgrade your home with these Vacuum cleaner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Actors who have appeared in most episodes of Koffee With Karan

9 nourishing foods for healthy eyes

8 benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

HomeTelevision

Television

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Anurag Dobhal is upset about the fact that Salman Khan talks about his fan clubs during Weekend Ka Waar, he also thinks that makers are biased towards some contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house, has been making headlines ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss scolded him for calling the show biased.

For the unversed, Anurag Dobhal is upset about the fact that Salman Khan talks about his fan clubs during Weekend Ka Waar, he also thinks that makers are biased towards some contestants in the show. In the latest episode, Bígg Boss schooled him for always blaming makers. Bigg Boss warned Anurag Dhobhal over his complaints against Bigg Boss being partial and not doing anything in the house. Bigg Boss called everyone to gather in the living room and announced, “Aap kariye apna rona dhona, saamne se bhi mera vaar zarur aayega. Taiyyar rahiye ga.”

Later, Anurag was heard saying he is ready to pay Rs 2 crore penalty for voluntarily leaving the show. Netizens also reacted to the video and slammed Anurag Dobhal for crying over Bigg Boss being partial. One of the comments read, “Bigboss rocked Anurag baba shocked.” Another wrote, “Finally. He is disrespecting Salman and the show too much. This was needed.” Another comment read, “Show ka Maza khrab kr rkha ha Chugli khor.” Another commented, “Now it's #AnuragDobhal vs BiggBoss Aab ayega majaa.” 

Anurag has constantly called Bigg Boss partial towards some contestants on the show. Recently, after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got a video call with their mothers, Anurag kept calling Bigg Boss biased. 

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the whole season after he got physical with Arun and broke the crockery in Bigg Boss 17 house. Other than him, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain are also nominated for this week.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and also slammed Khanzaadi for her behaviour in the house. Other than this, Sunny Leone was a guest this week and Jigna Vohra's journey in the house came to an end. Munawar Faruqui was seen getting emotional on her exit. Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

IPL 2024: Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians stun everyone by bringing back Hardik Pandya in the side

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, hailstorm alert for several states; check latest forecast here

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

Gujarat Titans reveal why they let Hardik Pandya go to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE