Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house, has been making headlines ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss scolded him for calling the show biased.

For the unversed, Anurag Dobhal is upset about the fact that Salman Khan talks about his fan clubs during Weekend Ka Waar, he also thinks that makers are biased towards some contestants in the show. In the latest episode, Bígg Boss schooled him for always blaming makers. Bigg Boss warned Anurag Dhobhal over his complaints against Bigg Boss being partial and not doing anything in the house. Bigg Boss called everyone to gather in the living room and announced, “Aap kariye apna rona dhona, saamne se bhi mera vaar zarur aayega. Taiyyar rahiye ga.”

Later, Anurag was heard saying he is ready to pay Rs 2 crore penalty for voluntarily leaving the show. Netizens also reacted to the video and slammed Anurag Dobhal for crying over Bigg Boss being partial. One of the comments read, “Bigboss rocked Anurag baba shocked.” Another wrote, “Finally. He is disrespecting Salman and the show too much. This was needed.” Another comment read, “Show ka Maza khrab kr rkha ha Chugli khor.” Another commented, “Now it's #AnuragDobhal vs BiggBoss Aab ayega majaa.”

Anurag has constantly called Bigg Boss partial towards some contestants on the show. Recently, after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got a video call with their mothers, Anurag kept calling Bigg Boss biased.

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the whole season after he got physical with Arun and broke the crockery in Bigg Boss 17 house. Other than him, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain are also nominated for this week.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and also slammed Khanzaadi for her behaviour in the house. Other than this, Sunny Leone was a guest this week and Jigna Vohra's journey in the house came to an end. Munawar Faruqui was seen getting emotional on her exit. Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.