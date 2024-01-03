Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

Anjali Arora reacts to dating rumours with Munawar Faruqui, makes serious allegations: 'He knows how to play with girls'

After Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui's co-contestant from Lock Upp, Anjali Arora, commented on the stand-up comedian's complicated love life.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:23 AM IST



Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is a player. He's good with words and the feelings of girls. We are not saying this. But famous social media influencer Anjali Arora made these serious allegations against him. In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar has been accused of two timings by Ayesha Khan. Even Munawar's ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitashi, admitted that she was hurt by Munawar's lies, and publically announced their breakup. Now, Anjali has called Munawar a 'player', and made some serious allegations against him. 

Anjali and Munawar had participated in Kangana Rananut-hosted Lock Upp, and they spent 72 days together. Munawar's complicated relationship with Nazila, Ayesha, and Anjali has even inspired memes. Recently, Anjali interacted with NewsBook, and when she asked about her dating rumours with Munawar, and her reaction to being addressed as 'one of the bhabhi', Anjali said, "Aisi toh bahut saari hai. He knows how to play with words and girls, very well. Ladkiyon ko bhi khelna jaante hai aur insaan ko palatna, ghumna, sab jaante hai." 

Here's the clip

When the interviewer asked her the reason for making such serious allegations against him, Anjalid added, "Unhone bahut si ladkiyon ki zindagi...abhi I don't know kitni hai, jo abhi bahar aana baki hai." Anjali further slammed Munawar, saying that he's very calculative, and only shares certain aspects of his life, within his limited circle. The social media influencer claimed that he's using the same strategy, shair-o-shairi, and emotional stories from Lock Upp in Bigg Boss. "Salman (Khan) sir ne bhi kaha ki aapka woh jadoo chal nahi raha hai. Woh shayri wala, sympathy wala, saare cards khatam ho chuke hai." 

Currently, Ayesha Khan returned to Bigg Boss' house, and she's upset with Munawar. However, the two are on talking terms, and their behaviour left housemates and netizens puzzled.  

