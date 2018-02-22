Amy Poehler slams the NRA for using 'Parks and Recreation' GIF

The National Rifle Association of the USA once again came under fire after 17 school kids were shot dead in Parkland, Florida. Amid growing anger towards the organisation, the cast of popular sitcom Parks and Recreation were the latest people to attack them.

The NRA thanked their spokesperson Dana Loesch on Twitter after she appeared at a CNN-hosted town hall on Wednesday. They chose a reaction GIF of Lesley Knope (Amy Poehler's character in the series) for the tweet.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

The decision backfired and Poehler called out NRA.

Show's co-creator Micahel Schur asked the NRA to take down the GIF. He also shared a message from Poehler who is not on Twitter.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f*** off?"

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Poehler's co-stars, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott also responded with strongly worded tweets.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

The event featured students behind organising the March for Our Lives on March 24, along with NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, and US Senator for Florida Marco Rubio.