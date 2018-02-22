Search icon
Amy Poehler slams the NRA for using 'Parks and Recreation' GIF

Nick Offerman and Adam Scott followed the suit

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 06:49 PM IST

The National Rifle Association of the USA once again came under fire after 17 school kids were shot dead in Parkland, Florida. Amid growing anger towards the organisation, the cast of popular sitcom Parks and Recreation were the latest people to attack them.

The NRA thanked their spokesperson Dana Loesch on Twitter after she appeared at a CNN-hosted town hall on Wednesday. They chose a reaction GIF of Lesley Knope (Amy Poehler's character in the series) for the tweet.

The decision backfired and Poehler called out NRA.

Show's co-creator Micahel Schur asked the NRA to take down the GIF. He also shared a message from Poehler who is not on Twitter.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f*** off?"

Poehler's co-stars, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott also responded with strongly worded tweets.

The event featured students behind organising the March for Our Lives on March 24, along with NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, and US Senator for Florida Marco Rubio.

