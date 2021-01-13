'The Family Man Season 2' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee is MIA and on new mission, Samantha Akkineni's look finally out

The teaser for The Family Man Season 2 is finally out! The 66-second long video starts with Manoj Bajpayee's character being MIA and his near and dear ones get worried about him. From his wife played by Priyamani to his colleague and friend played by Sharib Hashmi, everyone calls him but the efforts go in vain. Then Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) is shown while in the background it's heard that he has been given a new task.

The teaser ends with an injured Manoj pointing his gun towards someone and there Samantha Akkineni is introduced. The South beauty is making her web series debut with The Family Man Season 2 and her look which was kept under wraps is finally out.

Check out the teaser below:

The Family Man Season 1 streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the year 2019, and now after a long wait, it's returning with the second season.

The upcoming season also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma, and others in pivotal roles.

With the teaser, it is also revealed that the trailer will be out on January 19, 2021, while the show is set to be streamed from February 12, 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and the makers received several accolades for the first season. The Family Man is created and produced by duo Raj & DK.