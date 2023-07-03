'Bebika provokes too much...': Akanksha Puri on Jad Hadid's indecent behaviour with actress | Exclusive

Still of Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid

Within two weeks, Akanksha Puri's journey in the Bigg Boss house ended, as the audience chose to save Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar over her. Soon after the eviction, Akanksha joins DNA for an exclusive interaction and expresses her disbelief that people chose Jiya over her, "Is this (the eviction) really based on the audience votes? I am really confused. I can't believe it."

Akanksha Puri gave one of the major highlights of the show-her kiss with Jad Hadid. Sharing her thoughts about the same, Akanksha said that she would have kissed anyone for the task. "I have zero regrets for kissing Jad. Uski jagah Cyrus (Broacha) sir, Pooja (Bhatt) ma'am, Avinash (Sachdev), ya koi ladki bhi hoti, I would have kissed that person as it was a part of the task and I want to win for the team."

Akanksha and Jad were close, and they even discussed taking the relationship ahead after the show. But Puri realised that Hadid flipped right after Salman Khan told him that his equation with Manisha Rani was more enjoyed by the audience. Calling out the 'fakeness' of Jad, Akanksha adds, "Yeh bahut hi fake laga mujhe. Bahut hi well-planned laga mujhe. Isi liye I started maintaining distance from him." Puri also asserts, "I don't see Jad reaching near the finale. He is into pleasing everyone, and that's looking fake."

Akanksha even shares her strong opinion against Jad's indecent behaviour of showing his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve, "I strongly condemned what Jad did. But definitely, I think that Bebika provokes too much, and she triggers a person to another limit. Mujhe lagta hai woh sach mein bimaar hai. Ya she's playing with a set narrative of being a negative person inside the house."

The actress further adds that she felts targetted right from the first day, "Mujhe mauke kam mile hai. I was sent inside the house two days late. At the start of the show, my ranking was changed by the panellist, because I was 'picture-perfect' for them. Then Bigg Boss labelled me as 'fake' because I decided to give my food to Avinash. I come from a Punjabi family, where we love to serve others. And we don't fight over rotis. That would be the last thing, I would do to attract viewers," Akanksha asserts.

Puri is also disappointed by the host Salman Khan, for not supporting her. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman slammed Akanksha for questioning Bebika Dhurve's mental health and said that she is spreading a 'fake narrative' against Dhurve. "I took it all sportingly, and I never back-answered or misbehaved with him or anyone. But yes, when a host expresses his strong opinions, people do follow them. So I am disappointed because no one supported me."

Akanksha concludes the conversation by predicting Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt in the top 3 finalists, and she wishes to see Malhan as the winner of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.