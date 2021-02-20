Ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale, Eijaz Khan opens up on not being able to make it as finalist

Former Bigg Boss 14 housemate Eijaz Khan is disappointed for not being invited to re-enter the reality show. Eijaz had to opt-out of the show midway owing to prior shooting commitments.

"Bigg Boss was a part of my life, but my entire life doesn't revolve around it. Unfortunately, I didn't get the opportunity to enter the house again. I finished my work on February 6 and after that, if I had to enter the house once again, I would have to go through a mandatory quarantine period and then I would have stayed in the house for a very less period," said Eijaz to IANS.

"I think the makers of the show would be in a better position to talk about it. I was a bit disappointed for a few days that I didn't get the opportunity to make a re-entry in the house. I didn't talk to the media about it but I have to move on because I respect the format of the show," he added.

After Eijaz's exit, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as his proxy. Devoleena was recently evicted from the show in the last 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of this season of Bigg Boss, leaving contestants Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dialik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli as the finalists.

Meanwhile, Devoleena recently opened up about her being constantly tagged as the 'wrong proxy' for contestant Eijaz Khan.

Commenting on being criticized as the 'wrong proxy' for Eijaz, a Times of India report quotes Devoleena speaking her heart about what she thinks Eijaz thought of her going inside the house as his replacement and the tag she came out with.

She was quoted saying, "I know Eijaz Khan was one of the finalists for the season but he had to leave the house for personal reason and I entered as his proxy. I gave my best and could make it to last weekend. And I played the game more carefully, putting in my best as I was responsible for someone else' win. Everyone wants to win for themselves but playing and winning for someone, especially with whom you have no connection, is rare and difficult. But I'm very fortunate to have got this chance and I really wanted to make him win."

She adds, "After my eviction, I learned many people, either on social media or at different platforms, had criticised me. But I'm glad that Eijaz respected my game, and had shown no disappointment towards me. We are yet to meet and talk though."

Earlier, talking to SpotboyE about former Bigg Bos contestant Mahira Sharma calling her a wrong choice for Eijaz's replacement on the show, Devolneena said, "A person (Mahira) who was said to be weak by one and all. And everyone saw her existence in the house was all by help and support. I don't feel like taking such feedback. All I can say, I'm thankful to the makers that they found me strong enough to take the game forward."

Devoleena had previously said that her 'connection' Paras Chhabra, who had entered the show for a week to support her was not the right fit for her.

Elaborating the same, she said "I feel my audience will agree to it. I wasn't wrong to say that. However, I stand by my words. And I really don't want to justify it."