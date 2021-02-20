Ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to 'wrong proxy' tag for Eijaz Khan

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was evicted in the last 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of this season of Bigg Boss, leaving contestants Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dialik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli as the finalists, recently opened up about she being constantly tagged as the 'wrong proxy' for contestant Eijaz Khan, who left mid-show due to prior work commitments.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' as Eijaz Khan's proxy and each move that she made or decision that she took directly impacted Eijaz's game in the show. So, when Devoleena was evicted due to fewer votes, Eijaz too automatically was out of the race to win the 'Bigg Boss 14' trophy.

And while Devoleena did not spend as much time as she thought she would, she managed to create some waves in the house and grabbed the attention of viewers with her short stint.

And now, commenting on being criticized as the 'wrong proxy' for Eijaz, a Times of India report quotes Devoleena speaking her heart about what she thinks Eijaz thought of her going inside the house as her replacement and the tag she came out with.

She was quoted saying, "I know Eijaz Khan was one of the finalists for the season but he had to leave the house for personal reason and I entered as his proxy. I gave my best and could make it to last weekend. And I played the game more carefully, putting in my best as I was responsible for someone else' win. Everyone wants to win for themselves but playing and winning for someone, especially with whom you have no connection, is rare and difficult. But I'm very fortunate to have got this chance and I really wanted to make him win."

She adds, "After my eviction, I learned many people, either on social media or at different platforms, had criticised me. But I'm glad that Eijaz respected my game, and had shown no disappointment towards me. We are yet to meet and talk though."

Earlier, talking to SpotboyE about former Bigg Bos contestant Mahira Sharma calling her a wrong choice for Eijaz's replacement on the show, Devolneena said, "A person (Mahira) who was said to be weak by one and all. And everyone saw her existence in the house was all by help and support. I don't feel like taking such feedback. All I can say, I'm thankful to the makers that they found me strong enough to take the game forward."

Devoleena had previously said that her 'connection' Paras Chhabra, who had entered the show for a week to support her was not the right fit for her.

Elaborating the same, she said "I feel my audience will agree to it. I wasn't wrong to say that. However, I stand by my words. And I really don't want to justify it."

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 14' is coming to an end with its finale scheduled to take place on February 21.