YouTube launches global effort to crack down on users with ad blockers

Google-owned YouTube has doubled down on its effort to crack down on users with ad blockers on its platform globally.

An increasing number of YouTube users are now seeing a warning, asking them to turn off ad blockers and watch ads or pay $14 for a YouTube Premium subscription, according to Android Authority.

Over the past several weeks, more users with ad blockers installed have found themselves unable to watch YouTube videos.

Now, the company has launched a global effort to encourage users to allow ads or try YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music).

A company spokesperson told The Verge that the “use of ad blockers” violates the platform’s terms of service. “Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

YouTube in June confirmed that it was disabling videos for users with ad blockers. At that time, it was only a “small experiment globally”. YouTube introduced unskippable 30-second ads to its TV app in May and later began experimenting with longer but less frequent ad breaks on TV, too.

Last month, the streaming platform announced to end its lower-cost subscription plan ‘Premium Lite’, after piloting it for two years in select countries.

The company announced to no longer offer ‘Premium Lite’ after October 25.

YouTube’s ‘Premium Lite’ plan, which costs $7.39 per month was first introduced in select European countries in 2021, and offered ad-free viewing across YouTube’s spectrum of apps and formats.

However, it did not include Premium’s other features such as offline downloads, background playback, or any YouTube Music benefits. The removal came after YouTube Premium raised its individual plan prices for the first time, with the plan now starting at $13.99 per month. Meanwhile, family plans were increased to $22.99 per month late last year.