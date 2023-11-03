Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

X rival Threads now let you copy and paste, web users get option to add multiple posts

In a post shared on Threads on Thursday, Mosseri said users now get the ability to tweak alt text on photos and videos when they post from the web.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads with the aim to take on Elon Musk owned X, however after an initial spike, the platform failed to retain users. Since the launch, Meta has added several new features to Threads and to keep the users engaged, the company has now announced more features for the X rival. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced some new features on the web version of Threads, including the copy and paste option and add multiple posts option.

In a post shared on Threads on Thursday, Mosseri said users now get the ability to tweak alt text on photos and videos when they post from the web. Users can now copy and paste or drag and drop media attachments to their posts and can add multiple posts to a thread before publishing.

In addition, Mosseri mentioned users will now be able to see quotes and reposts by clicking into likes or views on a post. “Hope this makes it easier to join in on conversations from the web. Try them out, and let us know if there are other features you’d like to see,” Mosseri wrote.

Reacting to the new features, several users expressed their thoughts and requested to add some more features. “Some welcome updates. Can you do something about the Instagram-like spam, which is now beginning to appear on Threads,” a user wrote.

“Oh one more thing, please let us respond to replies on the activities page. I want to be able to click the little heart from there without having to click on each individual reply to go to the actual comment and click the heart there,” another user said. (with inputs from IANS)

