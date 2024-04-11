Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IPS job after 8 years due to...

Meet actor who once was unable to pay rent, was stuck for 6 years in one film, gave 13 flops, later won National Award

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

Haryana: 6 students dead, several others injured after school bus carrying them overturns

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Explosive blend of action and camaraderie On Eid

This actress escaped forced marriage, earned more than top heroines with item songs, died at 35, death remains unsolved

7 beautiful peacock breeds

First Hindu king who married Mughal princess

Animals with strong family bonds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Meet actor who once was unable to pay rent, was stuck for 6 years in one film, gave 13 flops, later won National Award

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

This actress escaped forced marriage, earned more than top heroines with item songs, died at 35, death remains unsolved

HomeTechnology

Technology

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

A technical issue caused multiple users to encounter difficulty accessing the website of Elon Musk's social media platform X

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A technical issue caused multiple users to encounter difficulty accessing the website of Elon Musk's social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. Users reported that they could not access the platform, according to Downdetector, a tool that tracks and monitors internet outages and issues.

Several cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, have reported problems with platform X according to an outage tracker's Live Outage map. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has also experienced brief outages on its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, in the past month. On X, users vented their annoyance at amusing memes, and Elon Musk even chimed in with a mocking tweet. In short, there have been multiple recent outages on various Meta-owned platforms, causing inconvenience to users worldwide.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar Pahariya in style, arrives at Maidaan screening wearing his name's...

'China tried to meddle but...': PM Justin Trudeau defends integrity of Canadian elections

Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement