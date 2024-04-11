Technology

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

A technical issue caused multiple users to encounter difficulty accessing the website of Elon Musk's social media platform X

X

A technical issue caused multiple users to encounter difficulty accessing the website of Elon Musk's social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter. Users reported that they could not access the platform, according to Downdetector, a tool that tracks and monitors internet outages and issues. Several cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, have reported problems with platform X according to an outage tracker's Live Outage map. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has also experienced brief outages on its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, in the past month. On X, users vented their annoyance at amusing memes, and Elon Musk even chimed in with a mocking tweet. In short, there have been multiple recent outages on various Meta-owned platforms, causing inconvenience to users worldwide.

