WhatsApp starts to roll out Avatar feature for THESE users, take a look

After adding avatars in Instagram, Meta has reportedly started to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has added Facebook-like avatars for some lucky beta testers on Android platform. The report mentions that WhatsApp has released a new beta update for Android users that brings the version of the app up to 2.22.23.9. With the update, a few users are able to use Facebook like avatars as their profile picture and stickers as well.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, once you create an avatar, WhatsApp will create a new sticker pack for you so you can share it with your friends and family. To check if you have received the feature, you need to go to Settings in your WhatsApp app. If you are able to see a new ‘Avatar’ section, it means that you can create your own Avatar and share it with your contacts on WhatsApp.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is under testing and only available to a limited number of beta testers on the Android platform. But it is expected that the platform may roll out the feature for more WhatsApp users by early next year.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new Instagram-like feature for Apple iPhone users with the latest update. WhatsApp users on iPhone can now react to status updates shared by other users through a dedicated emoji panel. The emoji panel for WhatsApp status is quite similar to what platform rolled out for messages when it first introduced the feature.

The new WhatsApp status feature is mentioned in the changeling of a recent update as well. After the update, Apple iPhone users can react to status updates by choosing one of these available emojis - Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.