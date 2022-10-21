Search icon
Apple to launch iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali, here’s how to install

iOS 16.1 will be available as an OTA update to eligible Apple iPhone users. iOS 16.1 roll out will begin at 10am Pacific Time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Apple iOS 16.1

Apple has confirmed that it will roll out the new iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali (Monday). In an official press release, the Cupertino based tech giant has revealed that iOS 16 will be released alongside the new iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. The Apple iOS 16.1 was rolled out for beta testers a few time ago and it includes several new features that were unveiled by the company when they first unveiled the new OS at WWDC 2022.

As revealed by Apple, the iOS 16.1 update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone. The new iOS update also allows you to securely share keys stored in the Wallet app for hotel rooms, and more via messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp.

iOS 16.1 will be available as an OTA update to eligible Apple iPhone users. iOS 16.1 roll out will begin at 10am Pacific Time, this means that Apple iPhone users will be able to download and install iOS 16.1 in India from 10:30pm on October 24.

How to install iOS 16.1 in Apple iPhone 

iOS 16.1 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.1 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.1 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.1 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.
  2. From the menu, tap on General.
  3. At the top of the page, tap Software Update.
  4. Once iOS 16.1 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.1 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.

