WhatsApp rolls out new ‘View Once’ feature, share sensitive information with single use voice message

WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of the company's continued privacy innovation.

WhatsApp introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Now the Meta owned messaging platform has announced that you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.

For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.

As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of the company's continued privacy innovation.

View Once voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days.