WhatsApp rolling out new group chat feature for Android users

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out a new feature for Android beta users that will show profile icons within group chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature comes with the latest beta update shared via Google Play Store and users can see if they have received the features by heading into a group chat.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations. It is useful when group members share similar names or do not have a profile picture.

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The new feature is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will allow users to report status updates. (with inputs from IANS)

