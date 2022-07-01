WhatsApp Disappearing Messages latest update: Time limit extended to delete messages

File photo

WhatsApp new feature allows users to set a times for all meassages. as per the report from WABetaInfo, the update will be officially released for some beta users. WABetaInfo website that tracks all the latest updates on WhatsApp, which helps users to understand about the latest changes.

The Meta-owned messaging app has planned to update the time limit to delete messages for all users. The time limit on WhatsApp can be set to 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. This feature can be used by the user in personal chats as well as group chats.

WABetaInfo mentions, "The previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. We just tried to delete a message sent yesterday and it worked! We can also confirm that the new time limit is really 2 days and 12 hours, the same one that was planned during the development of the feature." The new feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks to few more beta users.

The app is also working on the ability to allow a group admin to delete any message in groups. The feature is expected to be available soon. However, the date of this feature is still yet to be announced.

Also Read: Here’s how to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android, iPhones