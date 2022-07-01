Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages latest update: Time limit extended to delete messages

The WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature will affect messages that have been sent out after the setting has been turned on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages latest update: Time limit extended to delete messages
File photo

WhatsApp new feature allows users to set a times for all meassages. as per the report from WABetaInfo, the update will be officially released for some beta users. WABetaInfo website that tracks all the latest updates on WhatsApp, which helps users to understand about the latest changes.

The Meta-owned messaging app has planned to update the time limit to delete messages for all users. The time limit on WhatsApp can be set to 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. This feature can be used by the user in personal chats as well as group chats.

WABetaInfo mentions, "The previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. We just tried to delete a message sent yesterday and it worked! We can also confirm that the new time limit is really 2 days and 12 hours, the same one that was planned during the development of the feature." The new feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks to few more beta users.

The app is also working on the ability to allow a group admin to delete any message in groups. The feature is expected to be available soon. However, the date of this feature is still yet to be announced.

Also Read: Here’s how to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android, iPhones

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.