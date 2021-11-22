WhatsApp chats lost, deleted by mistake? Here’s how you can retrieve them

WhatsApp is one of the most essential sources of communication between individuals for work or personal reasons in this digital age. The data and chats stored on one’s WhatsApp are also very essential for each person, as it contains important details and documents.

Sometimes, your WhatsApp chats may get lost or deleted if you have switched your device or just accidentally pressed ‘delete’ for one of your chats. This can lead to the loss of a lot of important data. Now, you have the option to retrieve your WhatsApp chats, even after they have been deleted.

WhatsApp doesn’t save your chats, but you have the option to do so through Google Drive or the internal storage of your device. Follow the steps mentioned below to save and retrieve your WhatsApp chats.

Retrieve WhatsApp chats through Google Drive

For this, you need to make sure that your WhatsApp chats and other data are regularly backed up to your Google account. If you are switching to a new device, log into your Google account first, and then install WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

Verify your phone number and sign in to WhatsApp. Once the verification of the same is done, WhatsApp will give you the option to restore your chat history from Google Drive. Click on ‘Restore’ and then tap on ‘Next’ to install your old chats to the new phone.

Retrieve WhatsApp chats through internal storage

This option will not be available to you if you have shifted to a new device. Look for the WhatsApp folder in your database and scroll through the chat history as per the dates. You will also find back-ups of photos, videos, and other data shared on chat.

If you have the WhatsApp chats backed up on an SD card, then you need to copy the latest entry of the Database to the internal storage. You then need to uninstall and then reinstall WhatsApp and click on the ‘Restore’ option to access your chats once again.