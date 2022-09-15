What is an eSIM, how does it work and ways to activate Jio or Airtel eSIM on your Apple iPhone

Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7 and since the launch, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been the part of the news due to their new features and upgrades. One of the most talked about features in Apple iPhone 14 Pro models is the lack of SIM card slot. Apple has announced that iPhone 14 Pro models sold in North America will not have a SIM card slot. This means that the new ‘Pro’ iPhone models will be dependent on eSIM technology.

For those who are unaware, eSIMs are not new to iPhones and have been seen since the launch of the iPhone XS in 2018. Till now, the feature was only available for secondary SIM but the iPhone 14 series marks the beginning of a new era of eSIMs. But what is an eSIM and how does it work? Here's the answer to all your questions.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is a SIM card that is embedded in a mobile device. Additionally, the eSIM functions similarly to a conventional SIM card without requiring a real SIM card to utilise it. The "eSIM profile" of a new operator must be installed in order to activate it because it is already pre-installed on the device. In reality, it is a development of the traditional SIM card. An eSIM card is a feature that is being added to more and more smartphones, tablets, and computers.

If you’re planning to get an eSIM in India, Airtel and Jio are the two major telecom service providers that also offer eSIM services. Learn how to activate eSIM from these companies on your smartphones.

How to activate Airtel eSIM on your iPhone or other supported smartphones:

Step 1: Convert your physical SIM to an eSIM or your current eSIM to an eSIM.

There are a few steps you must take to convert your physical SIM to eSIM or an existing eSIM to eSIM:

1. To begin the process, SMS eSIM>registered email id to 121.

2. A) If your email address is correct, you will receive an SMS from 121 confirming the start of the process. To confirm the eSIM change request within 60 seconds, you must respond with "1."

B) If your email address is invalid, you will receive an SMS from 121 asking you to restart the process with the correct email address. You will also be guided on how to update your email address.

3. After receiving your step "2" confirmation, you will receive another SMS from 121 asking you to provide consent over the phone, failing which the SIM change request will be cancelled.

4. After giving your consent over the phone, you will receive a final SMS from 121 with the QR Code, which you will receive at your registered email address.

Step 2: After completing Step 1, you will receive a QR code via email.

After completing Step 1, you will receive a QR Code on your registered email address. The eSIM activation will take approximately 2 hours; please scan the QR Code as soon as you receive it. During this time, your existing SIM card will continue to function normally.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code that was sent to your registered email address.

Apple QR Code Scanner-

Please scan your QR Code using the instructions below:

Select "Settings" > Choose "Mobile Data" > Select "Add Data Plan" > "Scan QR code" received in the mail (while scanning, ensure phone is connected to mobile data/Wi-Fi) > eSim label (Under "Label for your new plan" Section)

How to activate Jio eSIM on your iPhone or other supported smartphones:

Convert your existing physical SIM to an eSIM number or obtain a new eSIM number from a Jio Store near you.

• SMS-based SIM to eSim conversion

Step 1: Submit an eSIM activation request.

From a device with an active Jio SIM, SMS 'GETESIM32 Digit EID>15 Digit IMEI>' to 199. If your email address has not been updated, you will receive an email asking you to do so in order to restart the process.

Step 2: Share your eSIM number for eSIM processing.

Send an SMS to 199 with the text SIMCHG 19-digit eSIM number>. You will receive an update on eSIM processing in two hours.

Step 3: Verify and turn on your eSIM.

SMS ‘1’ to 183 to request an automated call from +91 2235072222. To confirm the call, press "1." Then, install "Data plan" on your device and follow the instructions below to activate eSIM.

• Purchase a new eSIM from JioStore

Step 1: Visit us with your phone.

Find a Jio Store in your area, enter the store with your device, and we'll assist you at every stage.

Step 2: Submit your information

Complete the digital KYC process and provide our executive with the IMEI and EID of your device.

Step 3: Start by scanning the QR code.

By scanning the QR code and saving it for later use, Jio eSIM may be downloaded and activated in just a few taps.