Want to read deleted WhatsApp messages? Use this simple trick to catch sender off guard

WhatsApp’s feature of deleting the message after sending it has its own perks and disadvantages. While the sender can delete the message without leaving any trace of the content in the chat, the receiver of the message is often left wondering about what was in that message.

Many users have always tried to wonder how one can read deleted WhatsApp messages, without letting the sender know. WhatsApp, till now, doesn’t have any such feature which allows the user to read a message after it has been deleted by the sender.

Even though there is no such designated feature for this, WhatsApp users can use a simple trick to read deleted messages in their chats. Read below how users can read the WhatsApp messages online, even after the sender clicks the ‘Delete for All’ option.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Android users have the provision of reading deleted WhatsApp messages by downloading third-party applications that basically store the message before it has even been deleted. This not just includes text messages, but photos, videos, and links as well.

Android users have several apps available such as WAMR, WhatsRemoved+, and others, that can read deleted messages in the chat. These apps can create a copy of the message on your phone before they are deleted by the sender.

Though these apps can store deleted photos, videos, and text messages, the user will have to allow several permissions on their smartphones to make sure that the app is working to its full potential. These apps are not fully secure and can lead to a privacy breach.

As for Apple users, there is no such app available to read WhatsApp messages that have been deleted by the sender. Even though there is no such app, Apple users can read such messages from the Notifications Center in their iPhones. If you click on the notifications, the message will disappear.