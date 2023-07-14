Headlines

Unlike Narendra Modi, Biden, Macron and other world leaders, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un uses this phone

Kim Jong Un's smartphone revealed: Apple iPhone or Android smartphone? Find out here!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, known for his eccentricity and ruthlessness, has sparked curiosity about his everyday life and the gadgets he uses. People are particularly interested in knowing which mobile phone company Kim Jong Un prefers. The secret was recently revealed through a photo released by the North Korean government, showing Kim Jong Un using either a Samsung Z Flip or Huawei Pocket S phone.

During the launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, a photo captured Kim Jong Un sitting on a chair with a black covered foldable phone placed on the table in front of him. The silver-colored phone resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Huawei Pocket S.

Importing and exporting electronics products is restricted by UN sanctions on North Korea, raising questions about how Kim Jong Un obtained a Samsung or Huawei phone. As reported by News18, It is suspected that smartphones are being illegally brought into North Korea from China. Kim Jong Un has a fondness for gadgets and has been previously seen with various Apple devices, including the iPad, iPhone and MacBook.

Unlike Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, Macron, and other world leaders who use Apple iPhones, it's confirmed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un uses an Android phone. 

In the past, there was a debate surrounding the smartphone spotted near Kim Jong Un. Netizens considered the smartphone be from HTC or Samsung. As reported by news18, Samsung denied any association with the phone, stating that they were certain the North Korean dictator did not use their device. On the other hand, HTC refrained from getting involved in the matter.

