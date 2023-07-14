Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

Chandrayaan-3: India's anticipated lunar mission set to launch on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3, India's much awaited third lunar mission, is set to launch on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission is scheduled to take off at 2:35 IST and intends to make a successful soft landing on the moon's surface. The designated landing site is the southern pole of the moon, with the anticipated landing expected around August 23 or 24. Spanning one lunar night, equivalent to 14 Earth days, Chandrayaan-3 is poised for an incredible lunar exploration.

The ISRO Chief extends a special invitation to the entire nation, urging everyone to witness the live launch of Chandrayaan-3. The excitement can be experienced through the live streaming available on ISRO's official website and YouTube channel. Despite the live launch event's registration window having closed, everyone can still experience the thrill-filled moments.

Let's take a look at the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission's key elements and know when and where to watch it live:

Launch Date: July 14, 2:35 pm IST

Launch Site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Where to watch it live: Visit ISRO's YouTube channel to watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch event live.

It's important to note that Chandrayaan-3 follows the setback of Chandrayaan-2's failed landing attempt in 2019. ISRO has made major adjustments in order to ensure a successful mission this time after learning from prior mistakes. Chandrayaan-3 consists of three crucial components: a lander, a rover, and a propulsion model. Leveraging the existing Orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 that remains in the lunar atmosphere, this upcoming mission aims to conduct vital scientific measurements on the moon's surface, further expanding our knowledge of Earth's celestial neighbor.

