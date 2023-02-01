Union Budget 2023: Which tablet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman uses to present the budget?

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with tablet. (Image: ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman followed the new tradition set by the Narendra Modi led government for presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The Finance Minister posed with the red coloured ‘bahi-khata’ style tablet pouch before meeting the president for the Union Budget 2023. The government decided to go paperless and move on from the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase in 2021 when the country was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has been using the tablet for presenting the Union Budget. Before 2021, Finance Ministers used to carry leather briefcases that contained hard copies of the Budget speech as well as other documents related to the same.

Union Budget 2023: Which tablet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman uses

For presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman uses an Apple iPad. The Apple iPad is one of the most popular, safe and reliable tablets available in the market. The original Apple iPad made its debut in 2010 and over the generations the tablet has been through some incremental changes. Currently Apple is selling 5 iPad models on its official website - Apple iPad 9th-gen, Apple iPad 10th-gen, Apple iPad Pro, Apple iPad Mini, and Apple iPad Air.





Buyers can even buy older Apple iPad models from popular ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Apple iPad runs iPad OS and it has huge market share in the tablet segment. If reports are to be believed, India and Vietnam may soon become the biggest Apple iPad manufacturer as Foxconn is planning to relocate its facilities from China.