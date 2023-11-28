Understanding MPC Wallets: A Look Into the Future of Secure Wallets

Headlines

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Side effects of drinking coffee

9 most expensive things in the world

IPL Auction 2024: Players who were surprisingly retained by team owners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

HomeTechnology

Technology

Understanding MPC Wallets: A Look Into the Future of Secure Wallets

MPC enables institutions to conduct risk assessment and research by data collaboration and pooling without revealing identity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security in digital assets transactions has been of high importance in recent times. With multiple security breaches and losses amounting to billions, the blockchain industry has been under tremendous scrutiny. To enhance the security standards, the multi-party computation technique has been laid out. The technique allows collaboration across multiple parties by keeping their individual inputs private. This enhances the security of the digital assets for every individual participant especially if the assets are under custody.

Blockchain ranks very high when it comes to maintaining privacy and security. Thus, with MPC, the areas of security are even further strengthened along with collaboration across industries.

Industry-wise applications of Multi-Party Computation technique

MPC has found multiple applications across the finance and research industry. Within the finance industry, MPC enables institutions to conduct risk assessment and research by data collaboration and pooling without revealing identity. This becomes very critical for upholding the tenets of data security and privacy.

Within the domain of medical research, multi-party computation technique becomes critical in conducting medical research without compromising patient data.

In the domain of supply chain and analytics, product authenticity is being ensured through testimonials and product reviews across different stakeholders without compromising sensitive information.

Understanding MPC wallet: A revolutionized private key storage option

Unlike traditional wallets where the private keys are stored as a whole in a single location, MPC wallets ensure that the private keys are broken down into multiple fragments. Not only does it increase the security of the private keys, but it also ensures that it is not easily accessible by any hacker.

Compared to traditional wallets, using this technique means that even if one of the keys gets compromised, eventually the entire private key remains intact.

Moreover, with the help of the MPC wallets, a single point of failure threat is also eradicated. A company-wide risk-sharing model has been laid out that ensures that the risk is distributed across multiple pockets, and not focussed on one breach.

Here is a look at the different benefits that MPC wallets have to offer.

Benefits of MPC wallet

1.  Flexibility and autonomy are some of the key benefits that these wallets provide. They give the users an option to select the level of control, which gives them complete autonomy over the digital assets.

2. Cross-platform compatibility ensures that you do not need to carry a different wallet for different blockchain platforms. It is very important for the users who hold their digital assets across multiple platforms.

3. The wallets provide a better scalability option that can be very critical when it comes to growing your organization’s reach - thus dealing with large valued transactions.

Bottom line

In conclusion, with the growing concerns of security and data privacy, MPC wallets are a true solution to upholding the right business model. With their growing scope of application across numerous domains, they really are going to shine brighter in the upcoming times. So, if you are a blockchain enthusiast and are looking forward to a cross-platform, highly secure and compatible wallet- MPC wallets should be your first choice.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

This star India player can get highest bid of Rs 30-35 crore in IPL 2024 Auction, not Rachin, Head, Starc

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shares adorable pics from private wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty: ‘Let us go then…’

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as wedding season arrives, check routes to avoid

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE