Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was down on Thursday. Users were unable to see tweets on their timelines. The outage is still going on and the reason for the social media platform going down is unknown.

Users were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

On X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, users faced loading issues with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

According to Downdetector data, over 47,000 users in the United States faced access issues with X and X Pro, reported Reuters.

