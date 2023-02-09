Twitter Blue subscription price in India revealed, get ‘blue tick’ at Rs 566 per month

Twitter Blue

Twitter has revealed the pricing of Twitter Blue subscription in India for Apple iPhone, Android devices and web. For those who don’t know, Twitter Blue subscription allows users to get a ‘Blue Tick’ next to their Twitter username. Not just this, the subscription also brings a bunch of useful features that are not available for free users.

Twitter Blue subscription price in India

Twitter Blue subscription price in India starts at Rs 566 per month. To avail this offer you will be charged Rs 6,800 annually. The subscription is only for web users. If you wish to pay monthly for the subscription on the web you will be charged Rs 650 per month. If you wish to access Twitter Blue features on Apple iPhone or Android smartphone, you will be charged Rs 900 per month.

Once you buy the subscription, all Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review to ensure subscribed accounts meet all eligibility criteria.

In addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience. These powerful controls are designed to help personalize Twitter, and give early access to our newest features before they’re available to everyone.