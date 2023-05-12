Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Tinder to remove social media handles from account bios

Members will begin receiving notifications of these updates in both the Tinder app and via email.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Tinder to remove social media handles from account bios
Tinder

Dating app Tinder on Friday announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines in which it will be removing social handles from public bios.

As the company explained, Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try to make money -- members shouldn't advertise, promote, or share social handles or links to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

To help combat this, Tinder said, it will remove social handles from public bios.

"The majority of Tinder's members are 18-25, and Tinder is often their first dating experience. To guide these younger daters as they start their dating journey, Tinder is using this policy refresh to remind and educate members about healthy dating habits -- both online and in real life," Ehren Schlue, SVP of Member Strategy at Tinder, said in a statement.

To help members avoid oversharing, and decrease their risk of being removed from the app, the company said that members can use in-app features to be clear about their goals and relationship types, allowing them to start the conversation on the same page.

Moreover, the dating app mentioned that there is no place on Tinder for any acts or behaviour that suggests, intends, or causes harm to another member -- either on or offline, physically or digitally and said that such acts will be taken very seriously.

Members will begin receiving notifications of these updates in both the Tinder app and via email.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.