NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 14 to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 02:25 PM IST

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Afghanistan and New Zealand will clash in the 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Guyana National Stadium on June 8 at 05:00 AM IST. Afghanistan leads Group C after playing one match, while New Zealand will begin their tournament journey with this game.

Live streaming details

When to watch the New Zealand vs Afghanistan game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan game of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 5:00 AM (IST) on Saturday, June 8.

Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is set to take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

In the three matches played at the venue so far, teams batting second have emerged victorious twice. The average first innings score has been 132 while the highest target chased has been 137. Spinners are expected to find assistance from the surface, meaning batsmen will need to be patient and focused to score runs effectively.

Weather report

The temperature is expected to range from 31°C during the day to 24°C at night, with humidity levels around 86%. The wind speed is predicted to be around 28 km/hr.  There is a 79% chance of rain on Saturday.

Predicted playing XI

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santer, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

