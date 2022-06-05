This Amazon offer will make you want to ditch Apple’s iPhone 14 for iPhone 13, here’s how to avail

File Photo

Apple lovers across the country have set their eyes upon the tech giant’s annual event which is expected to take place in September this year. While many are waiting for the launch of iPhone 14, leaks are hinting that the smartphone’s base model wouldn’t imply a major update from the iPhone 13. While speculations remain in the air, many people are considering buying iPhone 13 even now.

If you are one of them, then you should not miss out on this amazing Amazon deal that while help you save lot more even when buying Apple’s high-end smartphone.

Also, READ: Apple WWDC 2022: From iOS 16 to tvOS, everything to expect from Apple event

As part of this price cut offer, you can get the 128GB iPhone 13 for just Rs 52,390. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display. Apple’s latest smartphone is equipped with A15 Bionic chipset and has a 12MP selfie camera. According to the leaks, Apple’s iPhone 14 will also be equipped with A15 Bionic chipset as the A16 chip has been reserved for the Pro models.

Besides the expected dual pill and hole cutout for front camera, the smartphone’s design will be quite similar to the iPhone 13. Following the similarities, many people are considering to buy iPhone 13 at a special price cut on Amazon

Here’s how to get the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 52, 390

The 128GB version of Apple’s iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs 79,900. At present, this device has a flat discount of 8,000 which reduces the smartphone’s price to Rs 71,900. After that, you can avail the benefit of exchange offer which will let you exchange an older device for the new iPhone 13. If you can get the full value of the exchange offer which is Rs 19,600, then you will be able to get the iPhone 13 at just Rs 52,390.

Here's how to get benefit of the iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

Visit Amazon app or website and search for iPhone 13 128GB Choose your desired colour (Note: Green colour isn’t a part of this deal) Click on the box in the top right corner which says, ‘With exchange’. Click on ‘Choose phone to exchange’ and submit all details about the old phone that you want to exchange in the dialogue box that appears. Click on Submit Click on buy now and make payment to complete the process.

WATCH | iPhone users can now add vaccine records to Apple Health, checkout steps