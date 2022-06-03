Apple WWDC 2022: From iOS 16 to tvOS, everything to expect from Apple event

File Photo

Apple lovers across the globe have their eyes set for the tech giant’s event. As the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is scheduled to be held at 10 am on June 6, reports claim that operating systems are going to take major space this time.

Apple users are excited to witness the launch of iOS 16 and hear other latest things around iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS.

The first look at iOS 16 will likely arrive with an early developer beta, meaning if you have an Apple dev account, you can get access, not long after the keynote.



The biggest changes are apparently in store for the lock screen, notifications, Messages and Health.



The update could bring some widgets to the real estate, by way of the "Today View", including key bits of information like weather, calendar entries and shortcuts to favourite apps, beyond the existing camera and flashlight buttons.

The features appear to be setting the stage for a version of the iPhone 14 with the sort of always-on display currently offered on the Apple Watch and some Android handsets.



A new version of the Messages app is said to be getting more social functionality, as well as new audio message functionality. The iPhone’s Health app is also reportedly getting some new features.



iPadOS, meanwhile, could be getting multitasking improvements designed to make the tablet operating system more competitive with laptops.



That could include an improvement to the way iPads handle application windows for a more desktop-style experience that could further separate the OS fork from its mobile counterpart, the report said.



tvOS remains a big question mark, especially after the operating system got virtually no love at last year’s event.

Apple lovers can enjoy watching the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. Users must note that their iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs must running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the streaming of Apple’s much-awaited event. The event can be enjoyed directly at Apple's website or its YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that it is unlikely that the tech giant will announce its mixed reality headset at WWDC this year.



The WWDC will kick off on June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe.



Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

