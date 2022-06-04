iPhone users can now add vaccine records to Apple Health, checkout steps

iPhone users can keep their COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet and use it to confirm that they have been fully vaccinated. According to Mashable, customers and visitors must also demonstrate that they are up to date on their doses, even if these criteria only apply to personnel in particular instances. It's also more important than ever to double-check your vaccination status if you're going internationally. The printed record, on the other hand, does not need to be maintained in your wallet or purse: you can immediately store your vaccination card on your phone to prevent it from being destroyed or lost.