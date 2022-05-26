Get Apple iPhone 12 Mini under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, here's how

File Photo

A lot of people wait for massive offers to buy Apple iPhones. Flipkart is offering an attractive discount on the iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB model. Customers will be able to get the phone for Rs 20,000 with the help of an exchange offer and bank offer.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini deal on Flipkart

The 64 GB model of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 49,999 against its original price of Rs 59,900. That is a Rs 9901 discount.

In addition to this, Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 30,000 if the buyers trade their older smartphones. By availing of the exchange offer, customers will be able to buy the iPhone 12 Mini at around Rs 20,000 from Rs 49,999.

It is important to note that the price of the smartphone for exchange can depend on the condition of the phone, its model, and other things.

Flipkart has also listed many bank offers with the iPhone 12 Mini. It is providing a 10% Instant Discount on RBL Bank Credit and Debit Cards. A 5% Cashback will also be offered on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini specifications