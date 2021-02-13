Big news for Spotify employees! You can now 'work from anywhere'

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is adopting a "Work from Anywhere" model, which will allow employees to choose whether they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two.

Spotify is calling the initiative 'Work from Anywhere' and it describes it as a "new way of collaborating that allows Spotifiers to work from wherever they do their best thinking and creating."

"Through this distributed-first mentality, we are giving employees the opportunity to elect a Work Mode -- whether they'd prefer to work mostly at home or in the office -- as well as their geographic location (sic)," the company said in a statement.

With work shifting to cloud-based systems and people tuning into meetings online, offices have adapted a remote working lifestyle as vaccine inoculations could still take the better half of the year to complete.

Spotify will continue to pay at San-Francisco or New York salary rates, based on the type of job. It will also be redesigning many of its offices to accommodate employees' preferences for quiet spaces, shared-desk spaces, and lounging areas.

Spotify's move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models. Facebook and Google have also migrated to remote-work policies since the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional work culture.

The company, which is evaluating its office spaces across the globe, has seen a surge in paid subscribers during the pandemic, hitting 155 million in the fourth quarter. The streaming service is headquartered in Stockholm, with a number of regional offices, including New York, London and Tokyo. Spotify operates in 79 countries around the world.

(With agency inputs)