Scam Alert! '5G upgrade' messages are draining bank accounts, know how you can safeguard yourself

5G mobile service has finally been launched in India. Jio and Airtel are currently offering 5G service in a variety of locations. It has, however, been employed by con artists. They are fooling the people under the pretence of 5G service. In severe circumstances, this might lead to bankruptcy. Furthermore, the police have issued a warning in this regard.

The Hyderabad Cyber Police Department has issued a warning about a recent 5G-related scam. Users are advised not to use their mobile device to view the URL. This might lead to their insolvency.

Several people have reported to authorities that money was taken from their bank accounts after clicking on the suspicious link in the phone. As a result, everyone should be cautious of this new kind of hoax.

Keep this points in mind while switching sim from 4G to 5G

You will get details on how to put the 5G service into action as soon as it becomes live. Due to the widespread use of shortcuts in this iteration of the scam, you may fall prey to it if you're in a rush to upgrade from a 4G SIM to a 5G SIM. To avoid falling victim to this scam, avoid clicking on any unfamiliar links that claim visiting them would upgrade your 4G SIM to a 5G SIM.