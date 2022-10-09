UIDAI update: Know how to change mobile number on your Aadhaar card, step-by-step guide

A 12-digit unique identification number is now required for all official purposes. For everything from using government services to opening a bank account, applying for a driver's licence, getting a mobile or internet connection, and applying for jobs, an Aadhaar number is a must-have as identification proof.

Your Aadhaar card has your name, birthdate, contact information, address, and—most critically—a 12-digit identifying number. Users are encouraged to frequently examine their Aadhaar data and submit amendments if any updates are required, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

However, you can edit it as necessary. A mobile number cannot be updated online, so be aware of this. You must finish it by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

How to update your mobile number, step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Go to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

Step 2: Choose "Update Your Aadhaar at Update/Enrolment Center" from the My Aadhaar drop-down menu.

Step 3: You can either enter your state and district or your PIN code to find the closest Aadhar centre.

Step 4 is to visit the neighbourhood Aadhaar centre. Finished the update form?

Step 5: You need to pay a fee of Rs 50 with your update form.

Step 6: You will be given an acknowledgment receipt with a URN number. The number can be used to keep track of your application's progress.

Step 7: Your mobile phone number will be updated in your database within 90 days.