Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked image suggests 'similar design' to the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will launch on August 9 at an event in New York. Up until now, we have seen many leaks and case renders about the device, but now, a new report claims to have the official render of the smartphone.

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will launch on August 9 at an event in New York. Up until now, we have seen many leaks and case renders about the device, but now, a new report claims to have the official render of the smartphone.

According to Android Headlines, the image was provided by a ‘reliable source’ and is understood to be an official render of the Galaxy Note 9. The image does confirm that there are no dramatic changes to the device on the design front. It looks very similar to the Galaxy Note 8. Based on the image, the Galaxy Note 9 includes the same edge-to-edge design of the “Infinity Display,” as well as limited bezels on the top and bottom of the device, points out the report.

The device also seems to include an identical hardware set up towards the top - front-facing camera, iris scanner, earpiece, proximity sensors and LED flash with no features spotted at the bottom of the device. No changes can be spotted in the placement of the power button, volume buttons and the Bixby button.

However, the company has not made any official announcement regarding the features of the device. For now, let’s take this news with a pinch of salt.

According to previous reports, it has been suggested that the S Pen, will receive its ‘biggest update ever’ for the Galaxy Note smartphone. A China-based serial tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 S Pen will essentially be a portable Bluetooth controller. As the device will have support for Bluetooth, the S Pen could be used for triggering a long-range remote self-timer and for controlling music playback as well. Apart from this, the S Pen is said to bring in many more features too.

Earlier reports suggested that the release of the Galaxy Note 9 was delayed from the end of July to the beginning of August as Samsung’s vice chairman Lee Jae-Yong wanted to make the device thinner, by reducing the display cover glass by approximately 0.5mm. This could have been achieved by lessening the footprint of the glass designed to protect the OLED panel.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was spotted on Geekbench a few months ago. The listing revealed that the device will feature Exynos 9810 SoC and sports model number SM-N960N. It stated that the smartphone will include 6GB RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of rumoured specifications, the device will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be backed up by a 4000mAh battery.

Samsung is also likely to debut the latest-generation version of its Bixby intelligent personal assistant in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. It is then expected to roll out progressively to the brand's other compatible devices during the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.