Price of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani phone revealed, it costs Rs…

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 foods that are high in zinc

10 foods to increase red blood cells

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Price of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani phone revealed, it costs Rs…

Earlier it was rumoured that Nita Ambani uses a Rs 400 crore phone but now it has been clarified that she uses a phone that is much cheaper than that.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 09:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 867637 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. Recently, the couple made it to the headlines after they attended the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. While the couple was busy attending the historical event, a few managed to notice the phone that the wife of India’s richest man uses. Earlier it was rumoured that Nita Ambani uses a Rs 400 crore phone but now it has been clarified that she uses a phone that is much cheaper than that. As spotted by NavbharatTimes, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani uses an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive Apple iPhone launched till date.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,59,900 and goes up to Rs 1,99,900. The phone is offered in four colour options - Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most advanced Apple iPhone ever made that features new periscope lens, titanium chassis, A17 Bionic chip, USB-C port and more. Although it looks quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has several new features worth noticing. 

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is also the first model that is powered by a A17 Bionic Chip and features a titanium chassis. The base model of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max sports 256GB of storage unlike Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB of base storage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE