Price of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani phone revealed, it costs Rs…

Earlier it was rumoured that Nita Ambani uses a Rs 400 crore phone but now it has been clarified that she uses a phone that is much cheaper than that.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 867637 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. Recently, the couple made it to the headlines after they attended the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. While the couple was busy attending the historical event, a few managed to notice the phone that the wife of India’s richest man uses. Earlier it was rumoured that Nita Ambani uses a Rs 400 crore phone but now it has been clarified that she uses a phone that is much cheaper than that. As spotted by NavbharatTimes, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani uses an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive Apple iPhone launched till date.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,59,900 and goes up to Rs 1,99,900. The phone is offered in four colour options - Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most advanced Apple iPhone ever made that features new periscope lens, titanium chassis, A17 Bionic chip, USB-C port and more. Although it looks quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has several new features worth noticing.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is also the first model that is powered by a A17 Bionic Chip and features a titanium chassis. The base model of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max sports 256GB of storage unlike Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB of base storage.