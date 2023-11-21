OnePlus AI Music Studio unveiled, platform allows users to create new music easily using AI

Offering an array of genres, including rap, hip-hop, and EDM, this avant-garde tool enables users to become composers in their own right.

OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest community-first innovation, OnePlus AI Music Studio. As the name suggests,OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to craft lyrics, blend them with AI-generated beats, and witness their musical vision come to life. The Studio is claimed to offer a visually stunning interface, culminating in the creation of captivating music videos.

The platform allows users to share their compositions with the world, inviting them to download and spotlight their masterpieces across various social media platforms. Moreover, the platform provides an avenue for recognition, enabling users' tracks to be voted to the top and potentially featured by OnePlus.

"The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn’t just a tool; it's an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey," stated Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India.

Offering an array of genres, including rap, hip-hop, and EDM, this avant-garde tool enables users to become composers in their own right.