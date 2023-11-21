Headlines

OnePlus AI Music Studio unveiled, platform allows users to create new music easily using AI

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025: Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission to begin this week; check schedule, criteria

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Apple iPhone 16 Pro likely to get bigger display, 5x optical zoom like Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

'Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?': Congress leader reacts after PM Modi accuses Rajasthan govt of 'insulting women'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OnePlus AI Music Studio unveiled, platform allows users to create new music easily using AI

Apple iPhone 16 Pro likely to get bigger display, 5x optical zoom like Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates: Check AQI of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

5 dishes that taste better when served cold

7 health benefits of black sesame seeds

10 TV stars who are richer than Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

HomeTechnology

Technology

OnePlus AI Music Studio unveiled, platform allows users to create new music easily using AI

Offering an array of genres, including rap, hip-hop, and EDM, this avant-garde tool enables users to become composers in their own right.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest community-first innovation, OnePlus AI Music Studio. As the name suggests,OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to craft lyrics, blend them with AI-generated beats, and witness their musical vision come to life. The Studio is claimed to offer a visually stunning interface, culminating in the creation of captivating music videos.

The platform allows users to share their compositions with the world, inviting them to download and spotlight their masterpieces across various social media platforms. Moreover, the platform provides an avenue for recognition, enabling users' tracks to be voted to the top and potentially featured by OnePlus.

"The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn’t just a tool; it's an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey," stated Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India.

Offering an array of genres, including rap, hip-hop, and EDM, this avant-garde tool enables users to become composers in their own right.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Dravid’s contract as India head coach ends with World Cup final loss

Fresh twist in billionaire Gautam Singhania's divorce settlement as estranged wife Nawaz Modi demands...

Mahima Makwana says 'I didn't get work' despite making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan: 'My character went unnoticed'

Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 40 boats gutted in fire at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE