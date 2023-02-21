OnePlus 11R 5G available for pre-order in India with special bundle offer

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11R 5G along with OnePlus 11 5G in India. The affordable OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for pre-order in India. The OnePlus 11R 5G will retail at Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Citibank users can also avail instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

There is also up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the device, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in, said the company. The Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount exclusively on Red Cable Club linked devices, on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine (BHE), the OnePlus 11R charges from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes to minimize downtime. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system with 50MP primary sensor.

For high-performance gamers, OnePlus has added a limited-time bundle offer with the device, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase. This offer is valid till stocks last, said the company.