Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

OnePlus 11R 5G available for pre-order in India with special bundle offer

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

OnePlus 11R 5G available for pre-order in India with special bundle offer
OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11R 5G along with OnePlus 11 5G in India. The affordable OnePlus 11R 5G is now available for pre-order in India. The OnePlus 11R 5G will retail at Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant.  Citibank users can also avail instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

There is also up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the device, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in, said the company. The Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount exclusively on Red Cable Club linked devices, on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine (BHE), the OnePlus 11R charges from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes to minimize downtime. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system with 50MP primary sensor.

For high-performance gamers, OnePlus has added a limited-time bundle offer with the device, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase. This offer is valid till stocks last, said the company.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.