Nothing Phone (2) India launch today: How to watch Phone (1) successor launch event live

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India today (July 11) as the brand’s new flagship smartphone. Moving forward with the headstart provided by Nothing Phone (1), the new Nothing Phone (2) already went sold out on Flipkart ahead of its launch. The Phone (2) is the most anticipated device across the world right now. The Phone (2) is the best and most expensive product made by Carl Pei led UK-based tech company Nothing. Its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) received immense love from the buyers, especially in markets like India and the company aims to repeat the same with the Nothing Phone (2). Over the past few weeks, Nothing has revealed the Phone (2) in bits and pieces. The specifications of the smartphone have been mostly revealed and the prices of the Nothing Phone (2) will be announced during a special event today (July 11). The Nothing Phone (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST and it will be livestreamed on the company's website and YouTube channel for viewers across the globe.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering with flagship level specification. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood and the front it sports a 6.7" FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. If the tweet by the tipster is to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2) will be priced Rs 42,000 - Rs 43,000 in India.

The Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes. The tweet by the company also revealed that with the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose your own Glyph Ringtone.