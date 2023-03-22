Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2) is making its global debut today (March 22) and the UK-based tech firm Carl Pei will unveil the Nothing Ear (1) successor in partnership with YouTube Marques Brownlee also known as MKBHD. The Nothing Ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of Ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. In India, the Nothing Ear (2) is expected to go on sale on the same day via Flipkart. You can watch the Nothing Ear (2) event live through the link below.





In terms of design, the ear (2) earbuds will carry the signature transparent design language of Nothing. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

Nothing has been teasing the new product for quite a while now. Previously it was rumoured that the company may be launching speakers but now, the brand has revealed the name of the product along with launch date and time.