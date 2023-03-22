Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

Nothing has been teasing the new product for quite a while now. Previously it was rumoured that the company may be launching speakers but now, the brand has revealed the name of the product along with launch date and time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]
Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing Ear (2) is making its global debut today (March 22) and the UK-based tech firm Carl Pei will unveil the Nothing Ear (1) successor in partnership with YouTube Marques Brownlee also known as MKBHD. The Nothing Ear (2) launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST on March 22 and just like other Nothing events, the launch of Ear (2) will be livestreamed on its official website and YouTube channel for viewers across the globe. In India, the Nothing Ear (2) is expected to go on sale on the same day via Flipkart. You can watch the Nothing Ear (2) event live through the link below.

In terms of design, the ear (2) earbuds will carry the signature transparent design language of Nothing. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

Nothing has been teasing the new product for quite a while now. Previously it was rumoured that the company may be launching speakers but now, the brand has revealed the name of the product along with launch date and time.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.