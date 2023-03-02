Search icon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei reveals key details about Phone (1) successor at MWC 2023

The new details shared by Carl Pei confirms that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering and will most likely be more expensive than the Phone (1)

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and tech enthusiasts are desperately waiting for its successor, the Nothing Phone (2). Over the last couple of months, we have seen numerous rumours and leaks around the next Nothing smartphone. But now Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed some news details about the Nothing Phone (2) at Mobile World Congress 2023. Pei has revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Apart from this, Carl Pei has also teased that Nothing will be launching a new product next month.

The new details shared by Carl Pei confirms that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering and will most likely be more expensive than the Phone (1). The second smartphone from Nothing will be a special one as it will get a proper release in the United States.

Nothing Phone (2) rumoured specifications

Nothing Phone (2) codenamed A065, is rumoured to pack an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset that will help the smartphone to stand in the flagship segment. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset in the Nothing Phone (2) will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow similar design language as the Phone (1) but with a premium approach. It will likely use much better material and also sport an extra sensor. When it comes to battery, the Phone (2) will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

As the Nothing Phone (1) was a mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to touch the premium segment with a better chipset, camera and other specs. Just like the Phone (1), the Phone (2) will also run on Android based Nothing OS.

