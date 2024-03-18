Twitter
Technology

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

SIM card users will not be able to port their number if they have replaced or bought a new physical card in the last seven days.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a new rule for SIM card buyers in India. The update rule by TRAI will come into effect from July 1 and will impact mobile phone users who may be typing to port their number to a different operator. Under the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rule by TRAI, SIM card users will not be able to port their number if they have replaced or bought a new physical card in the last seven days.

“These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of UPC has been introduced.” TRAI said in its release.

“Specifically, the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number.” TRAI said in its release.” it further reads.

