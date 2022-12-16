New Apple MacBook Air with 15.5-inch display expected to launch in 2023

While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year. As per a report by MacRumors, the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing a MacBook Air with 15.5-inch display in the spring 2023. Known display analyst Ross Young, the display panels’ production will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

If the reports are true, the new 15.5-inch device will be the largest MacBook Air till date. It will be positioned between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches.

It is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera. The new MacBook Air is expected to be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to feature the same general design as the 13-inch MacBook Air that was released last year with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys and more.

In March, it was reported that the tech giant was developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which was expected to get launched next year.

It is expected to be thinner and lighter and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. (with inputs from IANS)