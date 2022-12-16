Search icon
‘Oh, that’s cool!’: Samsung mocks Apple iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad

Samsung also rolled out a FIFA World Cup theme ad to take a dig at Apple.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

This is Samsung's second "On the Fence" ad in which it is making fun of Apple.

Samsung has a long history of mocking Apple at numerous occasions and in the last few months, the Korean tech giant has been on the roll when it comes to making fun of Apple. Samsung has used video ads, tweets, hoardings and several other methods to take a dig at Apple since the company announced the launch of iPhone 14 series. Last month, the company also rolled out a  "On the Fence" video ad where it targeted Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. In that cryptic video, Samsung showed a store similar to Apple store however, the Galaxy smartphone maker didn’t call out its rival’s name in the ad. Now, Samsung has launched another “On the Fence” ad in which it is clearly mentioning Apple while advertising its latest foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The new Samsung ad continued the storyline of the previous "On the Fence'' ad where a man can be seen sitting on the fence of an Apple. A woman using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spots the man and says "I used to be you, sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung." The man reveals that he wants to switch but he’s worried what his Apple iPhone using friends will think of. "When you pull out your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people are going to lose it. They'll never leave you alone." the woman says while handling the device to the guy on the fence after which people in the Apple store start to appreciate the ‘cool’ foldable phone.

After the compliments, the man jumps off the fence with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and says "I could get used to this." Earlier this week, Samsung also rolled out a FIFA World Cup theme ad on its Weibo account where it made fun on Apple iPhones subtly via the Galaxy Z Flip phones.

