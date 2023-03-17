Search icon
Microsoft introduces Copilot AI tool that brings ChatGPT capabilities to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Microsoft introduces Copilot AI tool that brings ChatGPT capabilities to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more
Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing the power of next-generation AI to work with Microsoft 365 Copilot. According to the company, Copilot is more than OpenAI’s ChatGPT embedded into Microsoft 365. It’s a sophisticated processing and orchestration engine working behind the scenes to combine the power of LLMs, including GPT-4, with the Microsoft 365 apps and your business data in the Microsoft Graph — now accessible to everyone through natural language.

Copilot is integrated into Microsoft 365 in two ways. It is embedded in the Microsoft 365 apps you use every day — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more. The company has also announced an entirely new experience: Business Chat. Business Chat works across the LLM, the Microsoft 365 apps, and your data — your calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings and contacts. You can give it natural language prompts like “Tell my team how we updated the product strategy,” and it will generate a status update based on the morning’s meetings, emails and chat threads.

With Copilot, you’re always in control. You decide what to keep, modify or discard. Now, you can be more creative in Word, more analytical in Excel, more expressive in PowerPoint, more productive in Outlook and more collaborative in Teams.

