Microsoft 365 down as thousands of users complain outage

Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. "We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage reports on Microsoft 365. Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

We’re reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue. Additional information can be found in the admin center under EX571516. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023

@Microsoft365 I am trying to send a mail since 30 mins.



Banging my head on keyboard. Restarted my router 2 times and laptop 3 times. @Microsoft — (@realManojGarg) June 5, 2023

