Nothing Phone (2) to be made in India just like Nothing Phone (1), launching next month

Nothing Phone (2) render. (Image: Brandon Paul)

Nothing Phone (2) is just a few weeks away to make its global debut and it is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Over the past few months, the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company has been teasing the Phone (2) and almost a month before the launch, the company has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be made in India. For those who are unaware, India will be among one of the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1), which is the best-selling phone in its segment, is also manufactured in India.

Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has said in a statement that "Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India."

"Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India," he added.

The Nothing Phone (2) will likely be manufactured at the same Tamil Nadu factory where the brand makes the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications (expected)

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.