Meet Sam Altman, creator of revolutionary technology ChatGPT

Here's all you need to know about ChatGPT's creator Sam Altman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Meet Sam Altman, creator of revolutionary technology ChatGPT (Photo: Twitter/@zachstorylive)

When OpenAI's ChatGPT was unexpectedly released in November, it instantly went viral online as people experimented with its rapid-fire ability to produce computer code, essays, articles, and poems. The ChatGPT is a text-based chatbot from OpenAI that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to generate new content after training on a lot of data.

The model is highly accurate at understanding and producing natural language because it was trained on a huge dataset of text. It is a potent tool for a variety of uses in natural language processing and artificial intelligence because of its capacity to generate human-like text, manage large amounts of data, and be customised to particular use cases. Here's all you need to know about ChatGPT's creator Sam Altman.

Major Silicon Valley investors like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos have contributed to the funding of OpenAI, Business Today reported. Sam Altman currently serves on the board of OpenAI, a company that has become well-known in the sector for its emphasis on artificial intelligence that upholds moral principles.

Who is ChatGPT's creator, Sam Altman?

Sam Altman, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1985, went to Stanford University to study computer science. The University of Waterloo has also awarded him an honorary degree. Making a breakthrough in the tech industry in 2005, he co-founded Loopt, a mobile location-based server that let subscribers see their friends' locations in real-time. Green Dot Corporation finally purchased Loopt in 2012.

The biggest achievement for Altman was the co-founding of the free online dating service Ok Cupid in 2011. Due to its enormous popularity, Match Group later purchased the software in 2011 for $50 million. 

As co-founder Paul Graham's successor, Altman assumed the role of president of Y Combinator in 2014, an accelerator for startups that supports business startups. Over 2000 startups with a combined valuation of over $100 billion have received funding from Y Combinator thanks to Altman's management.

He is a shareholder in a number of well-known businesses, including, to name a few, Airbnb, Stripe, Reddit, Asana, Pinterest, Teespring, Zenefits, FarmLogs, True North, Instacart, Optimizely, Verbling, Soylent, Reserve, and Vicarious. Following Yishan Wong's resignation as CEO in 2014, he led Reddit for eight days. He is a member of Reddit's executive board.

YC revealed in March 2019 that Altman would become the company's Chairman in order to devote more time to OpenAI, a research organisation that aims to create artificial intelligence in a way that is secure and advantageous for humanity. Altman doesn't currently seem to have any connection to YC.

UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
