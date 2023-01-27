Massive news for PUBG fans! Alternative ‘Made in India’ game starts pre-registration on Android, details inside

Photo: Indus Battle Royale

A big news has come for PUBG lovers in India. With the game banned, a ‘Made in India’ alternative mobile game, Indus, has begun pre-registration on Android. Developed by Pune-based developer SuperGaming, Indus Battle Royale’ first gameplay trailer was recently released on Thursday (January 26).

Indus is a battle-royale mobile game on similar lines to the banned PUBG by Krafton and Epic’s Fortnite. The game has been under development for a while now. It has been conceived to take on the leading games in India like PUBG reiteration BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

First glimpses of Indus’ gameplay were recently posted on YouTube by the developer. The in-game design has deep canyons and huge cliffs like Apex Legends. Watch here:

The Indus Battle Royale game will be free to download but players can make in-game purchases, it was reported. The trailer exhibited skins and unique weapons as well as gun fights. The characters of Indus are based on Indian mythology, including ‘Big-Gaj’ which has an elephant face and the character ‘Virlok’.

“As we’ve been making Indus and seeing its gameplay evolve over the year, we wanted to share it with the rest of the world,” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John was quoted as saying by DNA affiliate India.com reported.

The official release date and relevant details are awaited from the developer.

