Massive price drop for Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart: Know how to get discount of over Rs 10,000

Apple iPhones are on the expensive side to the customers and that is why they wait for schemes and discounts on the phone to buy them. Flipkart will be hosting its Flipkart Big Saving Day sale where the e-commerce site will be offering a wide range of discounts on various iPhone models.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Apple iPhone 12 will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 51,999. Customers can avail of the discount if they have either Citibank, Kotak bank, or RBL bank cards. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 1000 which will bring the price down to Rs 50,999.

The 64 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12 was previously listed at Rs 65,999 but the discount on bank cards and an additional Rs 1000 discount will be allowing customers to avail of a whopping Rs 15,000 discount on the iPhone.

In addition to this, Flipkart is also running an exchange offer if you wish to exchange your old phone. For Flipkart non-Plus members, the iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 59,999, but they can get it for Rs 56,999 if they make the payment using an Axis Bank card. This deal does not include an exchange offer.

iPhone 12 specifications

64 GB ROM

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display

A14 Bionic Chip with a Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor.

4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording

iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating.

12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera

Industry-leading IP68 Water Resistance

All screen OLED display.